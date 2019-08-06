The San Francisco Coffee Festival Returns In November
For the fourth consecutive year the San Francisco Coffee Festival will takeover the Fort Mason Center on the first weekend in November.
With 50+ coffee roasters for SF COFFEE FESTIVAL 2019, the only way to go from here is up -- #sfcoffeefestival #sfocffeefest #sfcoffee
Tickets start at $15 and each day of the festival will feature a pair of sessions (morning & afternoon) with VIPs getting early access to the morning session.
Over 90 roasters & exhibitors will be on hand and allow you to sample the best coffee from around the Bay Area and beyond. Roasters this year include Verve, Ritual, Acre and tons more that you can find here.
The featured roaster list is growing fast. Who do you want to see at SF Coffee Festival this year?
There will also be live music throughout the festival. For more info head here & for tickets head here.