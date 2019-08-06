The San Francisco Coffee Festival Returns In November

For the fourth consecutive year the San Francisco Coffee Festival will takeover the Fort Mason Center on the first weekend in November.

Tickets start at $15 and each day of the festival will feature a pair of sessions (morning & afternoon) with VIPs getting early access to the morning session.

Over 90 roasters & exhibitors will be on hand and allow you to sample the best coffee from around the Bay Area and beyond. Roasters this year include Verve, Ritual, Acre and tons more that you can find here.

There will also be live music throughout the festival. For more info head here & for tickets head here.