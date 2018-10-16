San Francisco Cafe Offers Free Tea To Customers Who Meditate For An Hour

San Francisco's Samovar Tea Lounge wants you to relax. They've begun offering complimentary tea to customers who will meditate for an hour.

How it works is you can enjoy any of their teas for free if you follow these five rules:

1. You must take 60 minutes to enjoy the tea.

2. No phone, computer, tablet, or distraction

3. No talking to anyone other than your server

4. Just drink the tea.

5. Limit 2 per table, and availability based on manager discretion.

Their "mindfulness tea" strives to promote the benefit of mindfulness & meditation. Also, if you do not complete your meditation you will be charged for your tea (certain exceptions can be made).

The special is currently only offered at their Yerba Buena Gardens location, but could soon be a thing at their Mission & Fillmore spots, as well.