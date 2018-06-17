San Francisco Brewery Releases Lebron Tears IPA

A week after the Golden State Warriors finished off their sweep of the Cleveland Cavliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, a San Francisco brewery has trolled Lebron James with a beer called "Lebron Tears".

Barebottle claims that they "took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA".

If you want to try some Lebron Tears for yourself you can get it at their Bernal Heights taproom (1525 Cortland Ave.)