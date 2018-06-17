San Francisco Brewery Releases Lebron Tears IPA
A week after the Golden State Warriors finished off their sweep of the Cleveland Cavliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, a San Francisco brewery has trolled Lebron James with a beer called "Lebron Tears".
Lebron Tears 6.5% ABV - Hazy IPA Little known fact: KD, Steph, and Klay take opposing teams' hopes and dreams, and turn them into soul crushing 3-pointers. We took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA, just for you. We also decided that Tears pair well with Mosaic hops. Sad! #barebottle #bernalbrewd #sanfrancisco #sf #bayarea #goodbeer #craftbeer #craftnotcrap #drinklocal #drinkcraftbeer #craftbrewery #sfbrewersguild #ilovebeer #beerlife #beerlove #instabeer #beertography #beerporn #beergeek
Barebottle claims that they "took the tears from Sir James' Game 1 loss and distilled them into a hazy IPA".
If you want to try some Lebron Tears for yourself you can get it at their Bernal Heights taproom (1525 Cortland Ave.)
Here is the Lebron Tears from @barebottle. This IPA has a nice fruit scent with a hazy taste and a lovely malty finish! The beer lives up to name. Those game 1 loss tears --------