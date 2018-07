A tea shop with an interesting name is set to open at 714 Kearny St. in San Francisco's Chinatown by the end of July. Introducing, Boba Butt.

Coming soon to SF: Boba Butt.https://t.co/oA4gOfx5Uf — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) July 14, 2018

The owner reportedly let his children name the place &we've gotta admit it's a catchy name. It's got a cute logo, too. We approve of the corgi/boba combination.

