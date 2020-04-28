San Francisco Taco Bar Offering $2 Margaritas And $7 Margarita Pitchers For Delivery

A taco bar in downtown San Francisco has an interesting offer available for both takeout and delivery and that's $2 margaritas and $7 maragrita pitchers. The restaurant with the offer is Matador at 679 Sutter Street and they're open daily. from 4-8PM.

A restaurant’s honk parade, $2 margaritas, and more creative offerings from restaurants and chefs during the coronavirus crisishttps://t.co/3gt26OWOG1 — Eater SF (@eatersf) April 28, 2020

Eater SF notes that they're down from $10 to $2 each and the pitchers are down from $30 to $7.

They must be ordered with purchase of an entree. The menu can be found on Caviar.