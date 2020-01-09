SF Bar Kozy Kar Goes Viral After Declaring They Closed Due To Owner Pursuing Exotic Dancing Career

Polk Street mainstay, Kozy Kar, is making headlines due to a sign that's been posted on the front door of the bar. The note states that Kozy Kar is closed due to the owner, Sam Young, spontaneously deciding to shut down so he can pursue his dream of becoming an exotic dancer.

someone make this man's life story into a movie pls pic.twitter.com/XYNxWz9eQP — Megan Frantz (@megsfrantz) January 8, 2020

The note also happens to paraphrase the film 'Boogie Nights,' which provides a similar story to this.

Earlier in the week, a similar note was posted on the door saying that the bar was closed after the owner left it to their dog, Dixie.

A friend’s kids live in San Francisco. This letter was taped to the door of the Kozy Kar bar (a few blocks away) pic.twitter.com/yNFjxUT57u — Russell Shaw (@therussellshaw) January 8, 2020

This isn't the first time Kozy Kar has done something a little wacky (see 2009's responses to Yelp reviewers) and we, along with the bar's customers, are confident believing this is simply some clever marketing.

Keep an eye on Kozy Kar's door for further updates.