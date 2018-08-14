San Francisco Bar And Venue Hemlock Tavern To Close; Be Replaced By Condos

A popular destination for drinks & live music on San Francisco's Polk St. has been sold and will close in October. Hemlock Tavern announced Tuesday that the building's new owners will demolish the 1145 Polk St. building to put up a 54-unit condominium building.

The bar & venue has hosted 15,000 bands & thousands of shows since 2001, which included gigs from the early days of bands like Beach House, Animal Collective, Ariel Pink, plus comedians like Amy Schumer, Reggie Watts, Kyle Kinane & countless others.

Shows are scheduled through the last days of Hemlock & the last week of operation will be the first week of October.

RIP Hemlock.