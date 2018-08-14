San Francisco Bar And Venue Hemlock Tavern To Close; Be Replaced By Condos
A popular destination for drinks & live music on San Francisco's Polk St. has been sold and will close in October. Hemlock Tavern announced Tuesday that the building's new owners will demolish the 1145 Polk St. building to put up a 54-unit condominium building.
HEMLOCK SOLD, WILL CLOSE IN EARLY OCTOBER, BUILDING TO BE DEMOLISHED AND REPLACED BY CONDOS. The Hemlock Tavern and its liquor license have recently been sold to the same real estate developers that purchased our property back in 2015. The new owners of the Hemlock Tavern will be moving forward with their plans to demolish the building (1145 Polk St., which includes Hemlock at 1131 Polk St.) and construct a 54-unit mixed-use condominium building in its place. The Hemlock Tavern, in its current physical and metaphysical configurations, will cease to exist after the first week of October 2018. We will be operating as usual and featuring a full schedule of live music from now through Sept. 30th, 2018. The new owners of the Hemlock Tavern have not yet announced their plans for what will become of the business following the construction of the new building. We would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all of our patrons, supporters, and the approximately 15,000 local/national/international bands and music acts that performed over 5,000 shows in our back room since October 2001. Running a live music venue was always a labor of love and we're proud to have contributed to the cultural life of San Francisco and the Bay Area. It was a great run.
The bar & venue has hosted 15,000 bands & thousands of shows since 2001, which included gigs from the early days of bands like Beach House, Animal Collective, Ariel Pink, plus comedians like Amy Schumer, Reggie Watts, Kyle Kinane & countless others.
Shows are scheduled through the last days of Hemlock & the last week of operation will be the first week of October.
Back by absolutely NO DEMAND! DJ Classic Bar Music & DJ Key Bumps on the Beach! Hemlock HH today, 6-9. Free face tats by Cheyenne in the back room, Michael Winslow only west coast performance with Spoon Man opening!We will only be playing SoCal & Northern Ontario hits. Mikey bartending, no cover but shelled peanuts donations accepted! --
RIP Hemlock.