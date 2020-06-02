San Francisco To Place Ban On Hiring Officers With History Of Misconduct

June 2, 2020
In the wake of the death of George Floyd San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton & District Attorney Chesa Boudin have introduced a resolution that would prevent law enforcement from hiring officers with a history of serious misconduct. 

San Francisco law enforcement would be prohibited from hiring officers who are guilty of the following:

  • Discrimination based on race, national origin, gender or sexual orientation
  • Excessive force
  • Racial bias
  • Dishonesty related to the reporting, investigation or prosecution of a crime or misconduct of another officer

The Civil Service Commission would be in charge of making sure SFPD & the sheriff's department don't make any such hires.

The goal is to especially protect people of color from police misconduct.

