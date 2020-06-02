San Francisco To Place Ban On Hiring Officers With History Of Misconduct

In the wake of the death of George Floyd San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton & District Attorney Chesa Boudin have introduced a resolution that would prevent law enforcement from hiring officers with a history of serious misconduct.

San Francisco DA to prohibit officers with history of misconduct from being hired https://t.co/N8htwtdKZG — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 2, 2020

San Francisco law enforcement would be prohibited from hiring officers who are guilty of the following:

Discrimination based on race, national origin, gender or sexual orientation

Excessive force

Racial bias

Dishonesty related to the reporting, investigation or prosecution of a crime or misconduct of another officer

The Civil Service Commission would be in charge of making sure SFPD & the sheriff's department don't make any such hires.

Today, Sup. @shamannwalton and I announced the George Floyd Resolution to prohibit SF from hiring police with a known history of serious misconduct. Had a similar policy been in place George Floyd might still be alive today. Press release here: pic.twitter.com/tTLgDUtJKI — SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) June 2, 2020

The goal is to especially protect people of color from police misconduct.