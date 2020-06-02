San Francisco To Place Ban On Hiring Officers With History Of Misconduct
The SF DA prohibits it
In the wake of the death of George Floyd San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton & District Attorney Chesa Boudin have introduced a resolution that would prevent law enforcement from hiring officers with a history of serious misconduct.
San Francisco DA to prohibit officers with history of misconduct from being hired https://t.co/N8htwtdKZG— KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 2, 2020
San Francisco law enforcement would be prohibited from hiring officers who are guilty of the following:
- Discrimination based on race, national origin, gender or sexual orientation
- Excessive force
- Racial bias
- Dishonesty related to the reporting, investigation or prosecution of a crime or misconduct of another officer
The Civil Service Commission would be in charge of making sure SFPD & the sheriff's department don't make any such hires.
Today, Sup. @shamannwalton and I announced the George Floyd Resolution to prohibit SF from hiring police with a known history of serious misconduct. Had a similar policy been in place George Floyd might still be alive today. Press release here: pic.twitter.com/tTLgDUtJKI— SF DISTRICT ATTORNEY (@SFDAOffice) June 2, 2020
The goal is to especially protect people of color from police misconduct.