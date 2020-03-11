San Francisco Bans Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People

It is being reported that San Francisco is temporarily banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people for two weeks, following suit with a ban that is also being enforced in Santa Clara County as of today.

San Francisco will officially ban large events over 1000 people, including Warriors games.



Effective tomorrow, the ban will last at least 2 weeks. Other counties and states have taken similar steps.



This morning we announced that the Health Officer of San Francisco is issuing an order prohibiting all large group events of 1,000 or more persons, effective immediately.



This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

Over the weekends San Francisco banned events at city-owned venues including the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium & The Palace of Fine Arts Theatre.

The current reports are that Warriors games at Chase Center will be affected by the ban and that they will either be moved, postponed, or played with no crowd.

San Francisco ban of gatherings of more than 1,000 was inevitable. I think everybody pretty much knew it last night. We will see what this means for Thursday's scheduled game at Chase Center. Either played in an empty arena, moved or postponed. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) March 11, 2020

When it comes to concerts at Chase Center such as Tame Impala on Friday March 13th & Post Malone on Thursday March 19th, the venue hasn't announced yet if those will be affected.

San Jose's SAP Center is reviewing upcoming events on a case-by-case basis and will announce plans for each event closer to their dates.