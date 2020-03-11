San Francisco Bans Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People

March 11, 2020
It is being reported that San Francisco is temporarily banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people for two weeks, following suit with a ban that is also being enforced in Santa Clara County as of today. 

