San Francisco And Oakland Named As America's Most In-Shape Cities For 2019

Personal finance website Wallet Hub has published their results for America's fattest cities in 2019 and Bay Area cities performed very well by ranking at, or near the bottom of the rankings.

America has the #fattest population in the world. But some cities are more #healthy than others. Read more here:https://t.co/k0XcGYMJqn pic.twitter.com/PpExnc3ndx — WalletHub (@wallethub) March 20, 2019

Wallet Hub ranked 100 of the country's metro areas in 19 factors such as physically inactive adults, projected obesity rates by 2030, percentage of diabetic adults, percentage of adults eating healthy, and more.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area emerged from the study as the most fit metro area in the country with the lowest percentage of obese adults and the lowest percentage of adults with high cholestrol being key factors in its score.

The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area came in as the 12th most fit and had the lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure of all metro areas studied.

The McAllen metro area in Texas scored as America's fattest metro area. For more head to Wallet Hub.