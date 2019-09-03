San Francisco And Oakland Bars Get Closer To Extended Last Call Hours

San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener continues to work towards getting last call extended for California businesses. After former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed his nightlife bill in 2018 that would've started a pilot program for nine California cities to extend last call from 2 AM to 4 AM. He re-introduced an amended form of the bill in late 2018. Now, an even further amended version is getting closer to the governor's desk.

4 am is now 3 am!



On Friday, the Assembly Appropriations Committee changed our bill allowing extended nightlife (#SB58) from 4 am to 3 am. While we wanted 4, 3 is much better than the current statewide 2 am shutdown



This‘ll be the 1st extension of nightlife in CA in >100 years! — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 3, 2019

The bill would allow ten California cities (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Long Beach, Oakland, West Hollywood, Fresno, Palm Springs, Coachella, & Cathedral City) to extend last call hours until 3 AM (from 2 AM). Governor Brown vetoed it this past year stating there was already enough "mischief & mayhem" in those late night hours. Senator Wiener continues to push the bill so that cities can have the power to decide on nightlife hours for themselves & so that they can generate more revenue with that extra hour of business. It's also believed that Governor Gavin Newsom would be more likely to sign the bill into law than Brown was.

It would be a five-year pilot program for these cities (likely beginning in 2022) & then a re-evaluation of the law would be made at the conclusion of the five years.

Supervisor Nate Miley of Alameda County has voiced opposition to the bill saying it would be bad for the city of Oakland.

The bill made it through the Assembly Appropriations Committee and now has to pass through the full assembly & full senate before it would wind up on the Governor's desk. Expect more news on this bill, SB 58, by the end of September.