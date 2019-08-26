San Francisco Adopts Sanitized Language For What To Call Criminals

Per the San Francisco Chronicle, in an effort to change people's views about those who commit crimes the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has approved new sanitized language that will change how criminals are referred to.

For example, a "convicted felon" is now a "justice-involved person." Those released from custody are now a "formerly incarcerated person," or "returning resident". A juvenile delinquent is a “young person with justice system involvement,” or a young person impacted by the juvenile justice system.

It extends to addicts & substance abusers, as well, who are now people "with a history of substance abuse".

This is in hopes that it'll be easier for these people to re-enter society without labels that will forever affect their lives.

