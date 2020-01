The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game to earn a trip to Miami for Super Bowl LIV!

Powered by a team record 200 yards & 4 TDs from running back Raheem Mostert the 49ers led 27-0 at halftime and continued their ground attack in the second half. They'll face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday February 2nd.