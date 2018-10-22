San Diego's Modern Times Beer Expanding To The Bay Area

Last week we learned that bar/aracde Emporium would be taking over Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe vacated spot attached to Oakland's Fox Theater & now we know Oakland is about to get another cool, new drinking spot when San Diego's Modern Times opens their first Bay Area location.

Will the craft beer company bring its colorful taprooms and sessionable IPAs? https://t.co/X33qoMyQKY pic.twitter.com/X1yYYgBSIF — Eater SF (@eatersf) October 22, 2018

What's known is that Modern Times will open a business at 2410 Valdez St. in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood next to Drake's Dealership. What exactly the business will be is not yet known, but a taproom seems likely as they've applied for a manufacturer liquor.

Modern Times currently operates restaurants/breweries in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Portland with Anaheim & Santa Barbara ones on the way, as well. It wouldn't be a surprise if their Oakland location serves vegan food like the others along with their colorful selection of beer. More info is coming soon.

Head to Eater SF for more.