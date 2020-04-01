Samuel L. Jackson Reads Quarantine Tale 'Stay The F*** At Home'

Jimmy Kimmel held a video conference with Samuel L. Jackson while both are staying safe at home. They chatted about their canceled vacation plans, 'Tiger King,' and then Jackson read from a highly-anticipated follow up to the book 'Go The F*** To Sleep'. Adam Mansbach's 'Stay The F*** At Home' was delivered line-by-line from Jackson as he implored people to stay home to avoid spreading the Coronavirus. His reading begins around the 6:00 mark:

Video of Samuel L. Jackson Says Stay the F**k at Home

"Technically I'm not a doctor, but motherf****** listen when I read a poem." Says Jackson.

He's set to star in 'Spiral: From The Book of Saw' alongside Chris Rock, which is currently set to hit theaters on May 15, 2020, but that could very well be delayed.