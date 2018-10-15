Sample All The Hard Ciders At the SF Fall Cider Festival

Food park SPARK Social SF (601 N. Mission Blvd.) is hosting a festival for those who love hard ciders. The San Francisco Fall Cider Festival will be held from 12 PM - 4 PM on Sunday November 11th.

$36 gets you unlimited pours of 16+ ciders, including pomegranate, pear, apple, cranberry ones & many more. Plus, there's plenty of gourmet food vendors that will be on hand.

Early bird tickets sold out & 14,000 people are interested in attending on Facebook so grab your tix if you wanna go. More info & tickets can be found on their Facebook event page.