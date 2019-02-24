Sample 200 Ciders At SF's Cider Summit This April

February 24, 2019
Every spring there's a great event for cider lovers in the Bay Area. The Cider Summit retrurns for a sixth year at the Presidio of San Francisco's Civil War Parade Ground on Saturday April 13th from 1PM - 5PM.

Expect 200 ciders and cider cocktails to be available for sampling along with special food pairings and more. GA tickets are $35 and include a complimentary glass & 15 tastings. VIP tickets are $45 (until March 18th when they'll upped to $50) & include 18 tastings plus entry an hour earlier (12PM instead of 1PM). For tickets head here. Use all of your tasting tickets? Additional tastings cost $2 each.

For more head to cidersummitnw.com.

