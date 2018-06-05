Salt And Straw To Open Two More Bay Area Locations

After successful openings in San Francisco in 2017, Portland-based scoop shop Salt & Straw will open two more Bay Area locations this fall. Palo Alto & Burlingame are set to get the next ones.

That’s right, we’re coming to Burlingame and Palo Alto! We’ve loved becoming a part of the San Francisco community and we can’t wait to get to know more of the Bay Area’s ice cream lovers! Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/Aat6VRwamW — Salt & Straw (@saltandstraw) June 4, 2018

Salt & Straw also plans to launch several Bay Area-specific flavors with involvement from Dandelion Chocolate, Cowgirl Creamery, Sightglass Coffee & more.

The Burlingame location will be at 1309 Burlingame Ave. & the Palo Alto location will be at 250 University Ave.