Salt And Straw To Open Two More Bay Area Locations
After successful openings in San Francisco in 2017, Portland-based scoop shop Salt & Straw will open two more Bay Area locations this fall. Palo Alto & Burlingame are set to get the next ones.
That’s right, we’re coming to Burlingame and Palo Alto! We’ve loved becoming a part of the San Francisco community and we can’t wait to get to know more of the Bay Area’s ice cream lovers! Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/Aat6VRwamW— Salt & Straw (@saltandstraw) June 4, 2018
Salt & Straw also plans to launch several Bay Area-specific flavors with involvement from Dandelion Chocolate, Cowgirl Creamery, Sightglass Coffee & more.
The Burlingame location will be at 1309 Burlingame Ave. & the Palo Alto location will be at 250 University Ave.
Were you among the first few to sample your way through our new Guest Chef Collaboration Series this weekend? Which chef-created flavor is your favorite this month? (Thanks for the photo, @monmon.eats!)