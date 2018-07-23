Huge New San Francisco Rooftop Park And Transit Center To Open In August

July 23, 2018
Transbay Joint Powers Authority

Bay Area News

Not only will there be a fancy new Transbay Terminal at the Salesforce Transit Center, but we'll also have a new 5.4 acre rooftop park, called Salesforce Park to enjoy come mid-August.

You can get sneak peeks at both the Transbay Terminal & the rooftop park in the next few weeks:

RSVP's are required and you can do so by clicking the eventbrite links above.

By August 13th all AC Transit Transbay lines will be serviced from the new Salesforce transit center. You'll also find most other regional bus services in the center. By 2025 Caltrain will switch operations from 4th & King St. to this new transit hub as well.

On Saturday August 11 a grand opening block party will be held at the new rooftop park from 12-4PM. The park will feature an amphitheater, gardens, trails, children’s play space, a restaurant, cafe and plenty of places to hang out. Concerts and fairs will soon be held there.

For more head to Fun Cheap SF.

 

Salesforce Transit Center
Salesforce Park
San Francisco