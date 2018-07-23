Huge New San Francisco Rooftop Park And Transit Center To Open In August

Not only will there be a fancy new Transbay Terminal at the Salesforce Transit Center, but we'll also have a new 5.4 acre rooftop park, called Salesforce Park to enjoy come mid-August.

The Salesforce Transit Center and Salesforce Park will be incredible enhancements to the city of San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/S3fvH3qXej — Daniel Peter (@danieljpeter) July 17, 2018

Did you know? Salesforce Park has a children's playground on the rooftop. Grand Opening is Aug 11.#NationalParentsDay pic.twitter.com/SWKn9g2yEl — Salesforce Transit Center (@TransitCenterSF) July 22, 2018

You can get sneak peeks at both the Transbay Terminal & the rooftop park in the next few weeks:

RSVP's are required and you can do so by clicking the eventbrite links above.

By August 13th all AC Transit Transbay lines will be serviced from the new Salesforce transit center. You'll also find most other regional bus services in the center. By 2025 Caltrain will switch operations from 4th & King St. to this new transit hub as well.

San Francisco’s Salesforce Transit Center @TransitCenterSF, the Grand Central Terminal of the West (without the trains), opens for business with a civic celebration Saturday, August 11. pic.twitter.com/0LmRkbwC5G — Tim Jue (@timjue) July 12, 2018

On Saturday August 11 a grand opening block party will be held at the new rooftop park from 12-4PM. The park will feature an amphitheater, gardens, trails, children’s play space, a restaurant, cafe and plenty of places to hang out. Concerts and fairs will soon be held there.

Be a part of the new Commuter Lifestyle! pic.twitter.com/AiozkxFuol — TJPA (@TransbayProject) July 20, 2018

Grand Opening Aug. 11. #SalesforcePark is for the public: open-air amphitheater, gardens, trails, grassy areas, and a children’s play space - with a restaurant and cafe to come. pic.twitter.com/z5r9rB56tj — Salesforce Transit Center (@TransitCenterSF) July 19, 2018

