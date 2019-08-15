Sake Walk Planned In San Jose's Japantown This September

August 15, 2019
The Beerwalk is preparing for their next afternoon of strolling and drinking in the south bay with a sake walk in San Jose's Japantown on Saturday September 7th.

You'll be able to walk through businesses, restaurants, and bars in the area sipping sake & Japanese beers throughout the event, which goes from 2 PM - 5 PM and begins at Jtown Pizza Co. for checkin (625 N. 6th Street).

Sake vendors are yet TBA, but here are the businesses taking part in the event:

  • 3F Gallery
  • 7 Bamboo Lounge
  • San Jose Autoworks
  • Biscuits - Give a Dog a Bone
  • Happi House Teriyaki Express
  • Classic Loot
  • Cukui
  • East Taylor Barbershop
  • Headliners
  • Jack's Bar & Lounge
  • JT Express
  • Jtown Pizza Co.
  • Kogura Company
  • Nichi Bei Bussan
  • Nikkei Traditions San Jose Japan-Town
  • Paradox
  • Ukulele Jams
  • Zonkey

Early bird tickets are $38 and they're $45 day of (if not sold out). Ticket includes sake samples, custom glass and passport. Portions of the proceeds also benefit the Japantown Business Association.

Tickets & info can be found here.

 

