Sake Walk Planned In San Jose's Japantown This September
The Beerwalk is preparing for their next afternoon of strolling and drinking in the south bay with a sake walk in San Jose's Japantown on Saturday September 7th.
You'll be able to walk through businesses, restaurants, and bars in the area sipping sake & Japanese beers throughout the event, which goes from 2 PM - 5 PM and begins at Jtown Pizza Co. for checkin (625 N. 6th Street).
Sake vendors are yet TBA, but here are the businesses taking part in the event:
- 3F Gallery
- 7 Bamboo Lounge
- San Jose Autoworks
- Biscuits - Give a Dog a Bone
- Happi House Teriyaki Express
- Classic Loot
- Cukui
- East Taylor Barbershop
- Headliners
- Jack's Bar & Lounge
- JT Express
- Jtown Pizza Co.
- Kogura Company
- Nichi Bei Bussan
- Nikkei Traditions San Jose Japan-Town
- Paradox
- Ukulele Jams
- Zonkey
Early bird tickets are $38 and they're $45 day of (if not sold out). Ticket includes sake samples, custom glass and passport. Portions of the proceeds also benefit the Japantown Business Association.
Tickets & info can be found here.