Sake Walk Planned In San Jose's Japantown This September

The Beerwalk is preparing for their next afternoon of strolling and drinking in the south bay with a sake walk in San Jose's Japantown on Saturday September 7th.

You'll be able to walk through businesses, restaurants, and bars in the area sipping sake & Japanese beers throughout the event, which goes from 2 PM - 5 PM and begins at Jtown Pizza Co. for checkin (625 N. 6th Street).

Sake vendors are yet TBA, but here are the businesses taking part in the event:

3F Gallery

7 Bamboo Lounge

San Jose Autoworks

Biscuits - Give a Dog a Bone

Happi House Teriyaki Express

Classic Loot

Cukui

East Taylor Barbershop

Headliners

Jack's Bar & Lounge

JT Express

Jtown Pizza Co.

Kogura Company

Nichi Bei Bussan

Nikkei Traditions San Jose Japan-Town

Paradox

Ukulele Jams

Zonkey

Early bird tickets are $38 and they're $45 day of (if not sold out). Ticket includes sake samples, custom glass and passport. Portions of the proceeds also benefit the Japantown Business Association.

Tickets & info can be found here.