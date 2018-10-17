20-Something Year Old SF Safeway Bakery Employee Is Partial Mega-Millions Winner

October 17, 2018
It was revealed early Wednesday that a partial winning ticket for a massive mega millions jackpot had been sold at the Marina Safeway in San Francisco & now we know the winner was an employee at the store.

A 20 something bakery employee at Safeway in the Marina district went home early this morning. Not because he was in trouble. But because he won $1.9 million #lotto #rollinginthedough #bakersmillion #frostingonthecake ------

The bakery employee left early today after discovering he had matched five of six numbers correctly, netting him $1.9 million. The employee doesn't want to be publicly identified, but we know he's in his 20s & has been described as kind & hard-working.

No one matched all six winning numbers correctly so Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will be an all-time high $900 million.

