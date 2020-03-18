Safeway Announces Special Hours For Vulnerable Shoppers

7-9 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays

March 18, 2020
Effective immediately Safeway is one of the latest grocers to announce special shopping times for vulnerable shoppers. Seniors, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems will have dedicated shopping hours to them exclusively from 7 - 9AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Safeway joins Target, Whole Foods, Dollar General, Vallarta Supermarkets and many more who have introduced special shopping times for at-risk customers.

