Safeway Announces Special Hours For Vulnerable Shoppers

Effective immediately Safeway is one of the latest grocers to announce special shopping times for vulnerable shoppers. Seniors, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems will have dedicated shopping hours to them exclusively from 7 - 9AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

PSA: if you shop at Albertsons Companies stores, (Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Randall’s, etc), EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7-9 AM, store will prioritized to serve senior and health risk people. #COVID19 #CORONAPOCALYPSE #STAYATHOME #QUARENTINE #PDX pic.twitter.com/UH5ouSZ36k — Kento Ito (@alchemistmuffin) March 18, 2020

Safeway joins Target, Whole Foods, Dollar General, Vallarta Supermarkets and many more who have introduced special shopping times for at-risk customers.