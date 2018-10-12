Northern California's Quarry Park Adventures Set To Open This Weekend

After several delays due to the need to meet certain regulations & the prioritization of vistor safety, Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA (near Sacramento) will open to the public on Saturday Oct. 13 at 10AM.

Originally slated to open this past summer, locals have been waiting for a while to finally get a chance to check out the rope swings, zip lines, paddle boats, the cliffhanger freefall, & more.

There's also spots like the Hop Dog where you can grab gourmet hot dogs & your favorite craft beer, or the Union Granite Creamery with all kinds of treats.

Quarry Park Adventures is now open weekends (Sat and Sun)! Book your Rocklin adventure at https://t.co/QBV1TcAote today! pic.twitter.com/zcMTq9MC5o — City of Rocklin (@CityofRocklin) October 10, 2018

Due to the delays 2018 season passes will be honored in 2019. For more info head to Quarrypark.com.