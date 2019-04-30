Sacramento Mayor Aims To Revamp Old Sacramento Waterfront With New Music Venues And More

Our friends at ALT 94.7 in Sacramento are reporting that the city's mayor, Darrell Steinberg, has made a $47 million proposal to give the Old Sacramento Riverfront a major facelift with the goal of welcoming new public spaces and attractions that will help invigorate and activate tourism.

The proposal to the Riverfront includes: new music venues, two-story festival and art show facility, concert lawn area, bars, playgrounds, rooftop decks and more!

The money is available through the city's hotel occupancy tax, which has created funds that can only be used on city improvement projects. A major feature that's part of the pitch to the city council is a long grassy park that would stretch from J Street to the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum where people can walk and concerts can be held.

Mayor Steinberg is adamant about showcasing Sacramento's rivers to improve tourism and jobs. We'll see if his plan comes to fruition. For more head to the Sacramento Bee.