Sacramento Has The Lowest Coronavirus Infection Rate Of Any U.S. City

According to a report from the Sacramento Bee, Sacramento has the lowest Coronavirus infection rate among America's 50 largest metropolitan areas. Their analysis reviewed metropolitan areas of more than 1 million people and found that the largest infection rates were in New York & New Jersey whereas Sacramento had the lowest rate followed by San Antonio, TX, Portland, Oregon, & Tampa, FL. The prevalence of single-family homes allowing residents more space between each other is what they credit as a major reason for the lower infection rates.

Exclusive: Sacramento has the lowest coronavirus infection rate of any large U.S. metro area https://t.co/Jrv2hQl1A2 — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) May 2, 2020

The Bee combined population data with research on infections from John Hopkins University and also found that that Sacramento's death rate (2.9 deaths per 100,000 people) was also among the country's lowest. The study included Sacramento, Placer, Yolo & El Dorado counties, a total of 2.3 million people and as of Friday only 59 people were being treated in Sacramento County hospitals for COVID-19.

Infection rates for the Sacramento area are 63.5 per 100,000 residents. San Francisco's is 117.7 per 100,00 residents & San Jose's is 112 per 100,000 residents. Los Angeles's is 202 per 100,000 residents.

Other metropolitan areas in California that had low infection rates per the study were Fresno, Stockton, Modesto, and Oxnard.

For more, head to the Press Democrat.