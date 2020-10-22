Sacramento's Aftershock Festival announces 2021 lineup
MCR, Metallica and more
October 22, 2020
After announcing a postponement to 2021 and an additional fourth night, Sacramento's Aftershock Festival has announced their full 2021 lineup:
ROCKERS. Your Aftershock 2021 lineup is HERE and we cannot wait to see you all next October. Passes on sale NOW, link in bio --
Single-day tickets start at $119 while 3-day passes start at $329 & 4-day passes start at $379. Layway plans start at $20 down. Ticket info here.