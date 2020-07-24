Sacramento'a Aftershock Cancels 2020 Festival; Will Return In 2021 With Metallica & My Chemical Romance

Sacramento rock festival, Aftershock, has announced that its 2020 dates have been called off and that the festival will return in 2021 for four nights (October 7 - 10) and My Chemical Romance & Metallica are still slated to headline.

The festival will be held at Discovery Park and those with tickets for 2020 will be able to use those for 2021. Those who defer their tickets to 2021 will get free access to the newly added fourth night. Refunds will be available as well.

My Chemical Romance will play a sold outt Oakland Arena show on October 6, 2021 before their Aftershock headlining set next year.