Sacha Baron Cohen Has Reportedly Finished A 'Borat' Sequel

Collider is reporting that Sacha Baron Cohen is done filming a 'Borat ' sequel AND has already begun screening it for industry select executives in the film industry. This follows speculation that Cohen was seen filming in his Borat costume recently.

The film is said to follow Borat as he deals with the success of being a movie star after the popular 2006 film and going in disguise in order to hide from the public.

In June, Cohen played a major prank on a far-right rally in Washington state, which could very well end up in the film.

It is being speculated that the sequel will land on Netflix due to its explicit content. More info is sure to come soon.