Ryan Reynolds Reimagining 'Home Alone' In New Film, 'Stoned Alone'

Ryan Reynolds is set to produce a reimagining of the classic 'Home Alone' with a bit of a twist. 'Stoned Alone' sounds like 'Home Alone' meets 'Pineapple Express'.

'Stoned Alone,' an R-rated 'Home Alone' re-imagining, is in the works from Fox and Ryan Reynolds https://t.co/v9mfplS146 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 25, 2018

Augustine Frizzell will direct the film with the script Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider about a 20-something weed-growing guy who misses his flight for a holiday ski trip & ends up getting high. As paranoia sets in he believes someone's breaking into his house. Turns out, his house is actually being broken into & it's up to his stoned, paranoid self to stop the robbery.

There's currently no release date for the upcoming stoner comedy, but we'll jeep you updated.