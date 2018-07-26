Ryan Reynolds Reimagining 'Home Alone' In New Film, 'Stoned Alone'

July 26, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds is set to produce a reimagining of the classic 'Home Alone' with a bit of a twist. 'Stoned Alone' sounds like 'Home Alone' meets 'Pineapple Express'.

Augustine Frizzell will direct the film with the script Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider about a 20-something weed-growing guy who misses his flight for a holiday ski trip & ends up getting high. As paranoia sets in he believes someone's breaking into his house. Turns out, his house is actually being broken into & it's up to his stoned, paranoid self to stop the robbery.

There's currently no release date for the upcoming stoner comedy, but we'll jeep you updated.

Tags: 
Ryan Reynolds
Stoned Alone