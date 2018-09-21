Russian River Brewing Readies Massive New North Bay Brewery For October Opening

Russian River Brewing outgrew their original Santa Rosa location quite some time ago & have been hard at work creating a massive facility several miles north in Windsor, CA. Now, $50 million later, that 85,000 sq. ft. facility is on the verge of opening its doors.

The new Russian River Brewing in Windsor is finally brewing Pliny https://t.co/nfGZOkErmW pic.twitter.com/4Q8fTB5XOd — Eater SF (@eatersf) September 21, 2018

A fresh batch of the hugely popular Pliny The Elder was just brewed at the new facility & word has it that the brewery is aiming for a mid-October opening date. Expect big lines for the famous Pliny The Younger netx winter, as usual.

Russian River Brewing Co. is still hiring & especially looking for applicants for roles in their kitchen. Besides beer they'll offer up burgers, fries, fish & chips & much more.

We'll let you know when doors open at their new Windsor spot.