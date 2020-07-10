Runaway Sheep Shuts Down I-580 In Oakland On Friday

Oakland police briefly shut down Interstate 580 near High Street on Friday morning after a runaway sheep was found wandering the road. This came after 40 minutes of searching for the sheep that had been reported earlier by drivers on Highway 13.

BAA-CK UP: Runaway sheep briefly shuts down Oakland highway; CHP officer injured in the woolly pursuit https://t.co/vbxzrVQVlZ pic.twitter.com/ILdgeSAP5w — KTVU (@KTVU) July 10, 2020

The sheep made its way to 35th avenue then back to High Street as police worked to corral it. It eventually was captured by Animal Control in a church parking lot near Virginia Avenue.

One officer suffered a hand injury in the pursuit.