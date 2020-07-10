Runaway Sheep Shuts Down I-580 In Oakland On Friday

An officer was injured in the pursuit

July 10, 2020
Dallas
Sheep on road

Getty Images

Bay Area News

Oakland police briefly shut down Interstate 580 near High Street on Friday morning after a runaway sheep was found wandering the road. This came after 40 minutes of searching for the sheep that had been reported earlier by drivers on Highway 13.

The sheep made its way to 35th avenue then back to High Street as police worked to corral it. It eventually was captured by Animal Control in a church parking lot near Virginia Avenue.

One officer suffered a hand injury in the pursuit.

Oakland
Sheep