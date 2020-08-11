'Rugrats,' 'Doug,' & 'Ren & Stimpy' Premiered On Nickelodeon On This Date In 1991

It's been nearly 30 years since Nickelodeon premiered these three cartoons on the same date: 'Rugrats,' 'Doug,' & 'Ren & Stimpy' all premiered on August 11, 1991 when the network began showing their first Nicktoons.

Both 'Doug' & 'Rugrats' got movies and spin-off series while 'Ren & Stimpy' is set to make a return to Comedy Central in 2021. 

All three shows helped propel Nickelodeon into the children's entertainment powerhouse it has been for the past few decades.

