'Rugrats,' 'Doug,' & 'Ren & Stimpy' Premiered On Nickelodeon On This Date In 1991
Some classics all premiered on the same date
August 11, 2020
It's been nearly 30 years since Nickelodeon premiered these three cartoons on the same date: 'Rugrats,' 'Doug,' & 'Ren & Stimpy' all premiered on August 11, 1991 when the network began showing their first Nicktoons.
It’s almost impossible to believe It was nearly 30 years ago today when @nickelodeon debuted Rugrats, Doug and Ren + Stimpy all in ONE DAY. --— HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) August 11, 2020
Pay homage. pic.twitter.com/mIaOulktdt
Both 'Doug' & 'Rugrats' got movies and spin-off series while 'Ren & Stimpy' is set to make a return to Comedy Central in 2021.
All three shows helped propel Nickelodeon into the children's entertainment powerhouse it has been for the past few decades.