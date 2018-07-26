Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe Oakland Location Closes

The diner named after a Clash song, part-owned by Green Day's Mike Dirnt & that sits next door to the Fox Theater has closed its doors. Oakland's Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe ended service for good on July 26.

The Oakland location of the diner was its second restaurant & it's been in Uptown for 7+ years. The original Emeryville location will continue on as it has since 2002.

We're sad to lose a before/after concert hot spot.