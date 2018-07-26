Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe Oakland Location Closes
The diner named after a Clash song, part-owned by Green Day's Mike Dirnt & that sits next door to the Fox Theater has closed its doors. Oakland's Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe ended service for good on July 26.
We are sad to announce that after 7+ years of serving uptown Oakland, Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe is closing its doors. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have created a welcoming space for all of the great people who have joined us for breakfast, lunch, dinner, day and night! Rudy’s Oakland last day will be Thursday, July 26. We will be open 7am-3pm. We are also very proud of and thankful to everybody who has served with us along the way. Thanks again to everybody who has been a part of Rudy’s time in Oakland, and if you need your Rudy’s fix, you can still come visit us at our Emeryville location where we will continue to be there for you, just as we have for the last 16 years! Emeryville Hours: 7am – 1am Everyday
The Oakland location of the diner was its second restaurant & it's been in Uptown for 7+ years. The original Emeryville location will continue on as it has since 2002.
We're sad to lose a before/after concert hot spot.
Thanks for all the memories, Oakland. See you in Emeryville for many years to come!