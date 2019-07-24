Rosé Garden Set To Pop-Up In SF's Marina

On Friday July 26th a new pop-up that's very Instagram-friendly will pop-up in San Francisco's Marina District. The Rosé Garden will be located at 2076 Chestnut Street and it's a rosé shop that lets you drink there, or take it to go.

You'll be able to get a quarter bottle for $8, or an ice bucket of 4 bottles for $30. The clean-looking spot from the minds behind Usual will be open seven days a week from 12 PM - 9 PM. 

