Rosé Garden Set To Pop-Up In SF's Marina

On Friday July 26th a new pop-up that's very Instagram-friendly will pop-up in San Francisco's Marina District. The Rosé Garden will be located at 2076 Chestnut Street and it's a rosé shop that lets you drink there, or take it to go.

Is there anything that says "Marina" than drinking rosé beneath a fiddle leaf fig? https://t.co/1vOzVHRxfw — Eater SF (@eatersf) July 22, 2019

You'll be able to get a quarter bottle for $8, or an ice bucket of 4 bottles for $30. The clean-looking spot from the minds behind Usual will be open seven days a week from 12 PM - 9 PM.

