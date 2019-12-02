Rockstar Mayhem Fest To Return In 2020

The Rockstar Mayhem Fest has been on hiatus since ending its run 2015, but the touring rock festival has announced that it will be back in 2020.

don’t call it a comeback. #mayhem2020 A post shared by mayhemfest (@mayhemfest) on Nov 30, 2019 at 7:13pm PST

The festival featured headliners like Disturbed, Korn, and Avenged Sevenfold in its heyday in the 2000s & 2010s. It's last tour featured Slayer & King Diamond and suffered from poor ticket sales. It last came to the Bay Area for a Shoreline date in June of 2015.

We'll let you know who's playing and if it will return to the Bay Area once further details are announced.