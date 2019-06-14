Robin Williams' Son Zak Named His Baby After His Late Father
(JACQUIE CADORETTE, Radio.com)
The late Robin Williams’ son, Zak Williams, has just become a father to a baby boy with an adorable tribute to his grandfather in his name.
Williams and his fiancée, Olivia June, welcomed a baby boy on May 22nd. The child, McLaurin Clement Williams, was given the “Mrs. Doubtfire” actor’s middle name. The new parents plan to call him Mickey for short.
June took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the first photos of her newborn and lament about the struggles of being a startup founder and a mom with no built-in maternity leave options.
The caption goes on to say, “Becoming a mom is something I’ve always known I wanted.”
Introducing you to my little family! My fiancé, Zak, and I were so happy to welcome baby McLaurin to the world on May 22nd. We are beyond thrilled he chose us to be his parents, and obviously think he’s the best, smartest, and cutest baby ever!! In life today, we expect everything to be live shared on social media, and many who are close to me are even just learning this news. -- We’ve kept this news private for a number of reasons, one of which is my increasing emphasis and appreciation for living life away from social media and focusing on my offline relationships, another being the challenges that face us as women startup founders. I have a lot more to say about this later, but at a high level... Becoming a mom is something I’ve always known I wanted, but as an early stage startup founder sometimes sounded impossible, not because I didn’t think I could manage it, but because I knew the extent of bias in the industry against me as a female founder and the fight to be taken seriously in building a business focused on solving social challenges for women. (Not to mention the fact that maternity leave doesn’t exist for me!) As I’m proud to have successfully built a business that doesn’t rely on Silicon Valley VCs caring about women’s friendships to operate and has an amazing supportive team, I’m excited to be expanding my role from global change-maker startup CEO, connecting millions of women to their best friends, to a milk factory, raising a really amazing little man who has a boss mamma. None of this would be possible without the most incredible and supportive partner a woman could ever hope for. Zak, the headline is true, you’re already and will always be, “World’s Greatest Dad!” Mickey and I are the luckiest. -- [Photos by my super talented future sister-in-law @zeldawilliams>
June goes on to explain the ways in which she tries to live her life offline, letting her followers know why she hadn’t revealed the birth of her child until now, and urging people to live their lives offline for a while before sharing every moment with the rest of the world.
Williams is a mental health advocate and Angel investor. June is the entrepreneur behind Hey! Vina, a women’s empowerment and community app.
Williams has been open over the past five years about missing his father every day, and has revealed that it’s been through mental health advocacy and working to help others that he’s been able to heal.
The new father is the eldest of three of Robin Williams' children, along with Zelda Williams and Cody Williams