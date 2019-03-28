Robert Smith Confirms New Music From The Cure after 10 years

(Via KROQ.com)

The Cure fans rejoice!

It’s been a whole decade since we’ve gotten new music from our favorite mopey rock band, The Cure. Recently, The Cure frontman, Robert Smith appeared on The John Maytham Show and confirmed that their album has been completed. This new album is said to be the follow-up album to 2008’s 4:13 dream.

Smith said that they’ve enjoyed all the shows the band has been playing and goes on to say, “I’m doing this for the right reasons.” He didn’t divulge any more information but reassured the fans that the new record will feature songs we all know and will immediately love.

The band is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and will make about two dozen festival appearances this year.