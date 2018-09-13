Rivers Cuomo Delivers Weezer Hits, Rarities And Covers At SF Solo Show; See The Setlist

Weezer just played a huge headining show at the Shoreline in August, but frontman Rivers Cuomo needed to get back to the Bay Area for some more fun. On Wednesday night he played a special solo show at August Hall and here's the setlist:

The Good Life Across the Sea Buddy Holly Susanne Take On Me (a‐ha cover) El Scorcho You Gave Your Love to Me Softly Undone - The Sweater Song Holiday Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Tears for Fears cover) Pink Triangle Tired of Sex My Name Is Jonas No One Else Jamie The World Has Turned and Left Me Here In the Garage Surf Wax America All the Small Things (blink‐182 cover) Why Bother? Getchoo Pork and Beans Island in the Sun Africa( Toto cover) Encore: Falling for You I Still Wanna Know (RAC cover) Say It Ain't So

Here's his cover of "Take On Me":

Rivers Cuomo covering a-ha A post shared by Scott Gardner (@spgardner) on Sep 12, 2018 at 10:37pm PDT

& "All The Small Things":