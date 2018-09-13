Rivers Cuomo Delivers Weezer Hits, Rarities And Covers At SF Solo Show; See The Setlist

Weezer just played a huge headining show at the Shoreline in August, but frontman Rivers Cuomo needed to get back to the Bay Area for some more fun. On Wednesday night he played a special solo show at August Hall and here's the setlist:

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performed an incredible, intimate acoustic solo show tonight at @augusthallsf. So glad I had the chance to cover it for @riffmagonline! Full gallery and review coming soon! #weezer #riverscuomo

A post shared by Steve Carlson (@stevecarlsonsf) on

  1. The Good Life
  2. Across the Sea
  3. Buddy Holly
  4. Susanne
  5. Take On Me (a‐ha cover)
  6. El Scorcho
  7. You Gave Your Love to Me Softly
  8. Undone - The Sweater Song
  9. Holiday
  10. Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Tears for Fears cover)
  11. Pink Triangle
  12. Tired of Sex
  13. My Name Is Jonas
  14. No One Else
  15. Jamie
  16. The World Has Turned and Left Me Here
  17. In the Garage
  18. Surf Wax America
  19. All the Small Things (blink‐182 cover)
  20. Why Bother?
  21. Getchoo
  22. Pork and Beans
  23. Island in the Sun
  24. Africa( Toto cover)
  25. Encore:
  26. Falling for You
  27. I Still Wanna Know (RAC cover) 
  28. Say It Ain't So

Good night! #weezer #riverscuomo #augusthall #sanfrancisco #alternative

A post shared by Rich-- (@wretch__) on

Here's his cover of "Take On Me":

Rivers Cuomo covering a-ha

A post shared by Scott Gardner (@spgardner) on

& "All The Small Things":

#weezer #riverscuomo “all the small things” #augusthall #sanfrancisco #alternative #blink182

A post shared by Rich-- (@wretch__) on

