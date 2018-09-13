Rivers Cuomo Delivers Weezer Hits, Rarities And Covers At SF Solo Show; See The Setlist
September 13, 2018
Weezer just played a huge headining show at the Shoreline in August, but frontman Rivers Cuomo needed to get back to the Bay Area for some more fun. On Wednesday night he played a special solo show at August Hall and here's the setlist:
- The Good Life
- Across the Sea
- Buddy Holly
- Susanne
- Take On Me (a‐ha cover)
- El Scorcho
- You Gave Your Love to Me Softly
- Undone - The Sweater Song
- Holiday
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Tears for Fears cover)
- Pink Triangle
- Tired of Sex
- My Name Is Jonas
- No One Else
- Jamie
- The World Has Turned and Left Me Here
- In the Garage
- Surf Wax America
- All the Small Things (blink‐182 cover)
- Why Bother?
- Getchoo
- Pork and Beans
- Island in the Sun
- Africa( Toto cover)
- Encore:
- Falling for You
- I Still Wanna Know (RAC cover)
- Say It Ain't So
Here's his cover of "Take On Me":
& "All The Small Things":
