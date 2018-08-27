Weezer's Rivers Cuomo Announces Intimate SF Show In September

Back in May, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo played an intimate show at San Francisco's Bottom Of The Hill & now you have another chance to catch a solo show of his on Wednesday September 12th at August Hall.

Join me at August Hall September 12 - tickets on sale tomorrow - https://t.co/09fZfpoWGl pic.twitter.com/VCaLeLh5ep — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) August 27, 2018

Tickets are $35 and go on sale at 10 AM on Tuesday August 28th. To get yours head to ticketweb.com.

Cuomo's set at Bottom of the Hill in May featured 28 songs including plenty of Weezer tracks & tons of covers. Here's a look at that setlist.