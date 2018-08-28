Rideshare Service That Allows You To Select Driver's Gender Coming To San Francisco

August 28, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

A rideshare service that is focused on the safety & empowerment of women is set to arrive in San Francisco & other major cities this fall. The app will allow you to select the gender of driver you would prefer when setting up your account.

Safr is catered to women who would prefer to have female rideshare drivers & has come about as a response to recent sexual assault allegations against drivers from prominent rideshare companies.

The app gives both riders & drivers the option of who they want, or don't want to pick up. Safr says that their drivers are background checked & there's also real-time monitoring on all rides, plus an SOS button in the event of an emergency.

For the latest on Safr, follow their Twitter.

Tags: 
Safr
San Francisco