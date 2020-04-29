SF's Rickshaw Stop Holding Beer And Poster Sale Thursday & You Get A Guestlist Spot To A Future Show With Every Purchase

As venues around the Bay Area continue to be unable to host concerts for the foreseeable future, San Francisco's Rickshaw Stop is hosting a sale on Thursday afternoon (April 30th) and each purchase gets you a guestlist spot for a future show at the venue.

Just a reminder that TOMORROW, April 30, from 12-4pm, we'll be selling booze, anniversary posters, one-of-a-kind shot glasses, and more -- and each purchase comes with a FREE guest list pass to a future show! Come to the front door (bring your mask)! pic.twitter.com/hDkbcayBjM — Rickshaw Stop (@rickshawstopsf) April 29, 2020

The sale will be from 12-4PM on Thursday and you can place orders online, or over the phone as well. Among what's available are discounted packs of beer, Rickshaw Stop shot glasses, anniversary posters and more. They'll operate at the frontdoor at 155 Fell St. and don't forget to wear your mask.

You can also support Rickshaw by purchasing a gift card and using it towards tickets to future shows there.