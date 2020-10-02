Rick Moranis hospitalized after being sucker punched in NYC

Rick Moranis, the actor who's starred in films such as 'Ghostbusters,' 'Space Balls,' & 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' was hospitalized this week after being randomly attacked on a sidewalk in New York City Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

Moranis sustained injuries to his head, back & hip and authorities are seeking more information on his attacker, per ABC News.

In September the actor made his first on-screen appearance in over two decades in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile. He's slated to appear in a 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' reboot for Disney+, as well.