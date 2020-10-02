Rick Moranis hospitalized after being sucker punched in NYC

The 67-year old actor was randomly attacked

October 2, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Rick Moranis

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Categories: 
National News

Rick Moranis, the actor who's starred in films such as 'Ghostbusters,' 'Space Balls,' & 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' was hospitalized this week after being randomly attacked on a sidewalk in New York City Wednesday morning.

Moranis sustained injuries to his head, back & hip and authorities are seeking more information on his attacker, per ABC News.

In September the actor made his first on-screen appearance in over two decades in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile. He's slated to appear in a 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' reboot for Disney+, as well.

Tags: 
Rick Moranis
NYC

Daily Schedule

Bryce
Bryce
12:00 am to 5:00 am