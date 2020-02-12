Rick Moranis Returns To Acting, Will Star In ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Reboot

(Via ALT 103.7)

Its official Rick Moranis is back!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor and comedian Rick Moranis will star in the ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ reboot for Disney.

Moranis has finally struck a deal with the house of mouse and will return as Wayne Szalinski alongside ‘Frozen’ star Josh Gad who will play his son. The project is titled ‘Shrunk’ and will be directed by Joe Johnston,the original director of ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’.

Moranis hasn't appeared on screen since 1997's straight-to-VHS 'Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves'.