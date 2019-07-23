The 'Rick And Morty' Rickmobile Returns To The Bay Area In August

The Adult Swim hit comedy series 'Rick And Morty' is preparing for its fourth season this fall and to get everyone hyped the world's biggest Rick is hitting the road once again. The truck/store known as the Rickmobile heads back on the road in August with a pair of stops in the Bay Area.

The Rickmobile drew huge crowds in Berkeley and San Jose back in the summer of 2017 and now it's set to return to San Jose on Sunday August 11th with a stop in San Francisco on Monday August 12th before it heads to Sacramento on Wednesday August 14th.

The exact locations where it will show up are TBA, but we'll let you know once that info is announced. For the latest updates and all of the Rickmobile's upcoming tour dates head here.