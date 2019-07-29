The 'Rick And Morty' Rickmobile Announces SF Stop This August

We found out recently that the World's biggest Rick, the "Rickmobile," will be hitting the road in advance of season 4 of "Rick And Morty" and that there will be a pair of Bay Area stops. It will be in San Jose on Sunday August 11th at a still to be announced location, but we know where it will be in San Francisco on Monday August 12th.

Speakeasy Ales & Lagers (1195 Evans Ave.) will be hosting the Rickmobile from 6 PM - 9 PM on August 12th. It's worth noting that the store only accepts credit/debit transactions (no cash) and the line will be capped at a certain point. Parking is also limited. The last time the truck/store came through the Bay Area in 2017 it was met with massive crowds in Berkeley & San Jose so plan accordingly.

The Speakeasy taproom will open at 4PM that afternoon.

For more info head to Rickmobile.com. We'll let you know where exactly it'll show up for the San Jose stop once that's announced.