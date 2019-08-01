'Rick And Morty' Rickmobile Announces Locations For San Francisco And San Jose Stops

We found out recently that the World's biggest Rick, the "Rickmobile," will be hitting the road in advance of season 4 of "Rick And Morty" and that there will be a pair of Bay Area stops. Now we know exactly when & where. It will be in San Jose on Sunday August 11th at the Eastridge Mall from 1PM - 4PM and it will be in San Francisco on Monday August 12th at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers (1195 Evans Ave.) from 6PM - 9PM.

It's worth noting that the store only accepts credit/debit transactions (no cash) and the line will be capped at a certain point. Parking is also limited for the SF stop. The last time the truck/store came through the Bay Area in 2017 it was met with massive crowds in Berkeley & San Jose so plan accordingly.

For the SF stop the Speakeasy taproom will open at 4PM that afternoon.

Facebook event pages for the dates can be found here for San Jose & here for San Francisco. For more info head to Rickmobile.com.