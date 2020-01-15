The 'Rick And Morty' Mortymobile Is Coming To The Bay Area In February And You Can Rent It For A Day
You know the giant Rick mobile store that's made stops around the Bay Area previously as the Rickmobile. Now, from February 10th - 17th rental car app, Turo, is bringing the Mortymobile to the Bay Area and you have the chance to rent it for a day.
Cancel your lunch plans this Friday and head to Alamo Drafthouse in Chandler, AZ from 12pm - 2pm to see the Mortymobile (and learn how you can drive it) @turo
The four-door Mazda features a giant Morty figurine on its roof and will cost $246 to rent per day. The Rickmobile's "little grandson" promises to transport you in the most ostentatious way possible.
Among the requirements to rent the Mortymobile include:
- You must be at least 30 years old
- You can't leave the vehicle unattended
- You're subject to additional security screenings
- You need eight feet of clearance when entering parking garages/other structures
The vehicle gets 25 mpg and is stopping in Phoenix before it makes its way here. Try to rent it yourself, keep an eye out for it on Bay Area roads & we'll let you know if there's any official public appearances planned for the Mortymobile.
For more head to Turo.