The 'Rick And Morty' Mortymobile Is Coming To The Bay Area In February And You Can Rent It For A Day

You know the giant Rick mobile store that's made stops around the Bay Area previously as the Rickmobile. Now, from February 10th - 17th rental car app, Turo, is bringing the Mortymobile to the Bay Area and you have the chance to rent it for a day.

The four-door Mazda features a giant Morty figurine on its roof and will cost $246 to rent per day. The Rickmobile's "little grandson" promises to transport you in the most ostentatious way possible.

Among the requirements to rent the Mortymobile include:

You must be at least 30 years old

You can't leave the vehicle unattended

You're subject to additional security screenings

You need eight feet of clearance when entering parking garages/other structures

The vehicle gets 25 mpg and is stopping in Phoenix before it makes its way here. Try to rent it yourself, keep an eye out for it on Bay Area roads & we'll let you know if there's any official public appearances planned for the Mortymobile.

For more head to Turo.