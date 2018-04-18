Richmond-San Rafael Bridge To Open New Lane For Commuters On Friday

In what is actually some good Bay Area traffic news for once the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will have an added lane for eastbound (bottom deck) commuters beginning the afternoon of Friday April 20.

After 3 years of prepping, the third lane, which has been closed since 1977 is finally ready to go.

Traffic has been poor in the area of Sir Francis Drake, the Interstate 580 connector from southbound Highway 101 and the on-ramp near San Quentin as they merge onto two bridge lanes.

As of 2 PM Friday drivers will be able to use the new lane & there will also be a reconfigured Main Street on-ramp from the San Quentin Village area to help create more space.

The lane will be in use during commute hours (2PM-7PM) & during other hours Caltrans will be able to use it as an emergency lane.

Focus will now shift to easing congestion for Westbound drivers in the coming years.

For more head to the Marin Independent Journal.