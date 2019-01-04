Richmond-To-San Francisco Ferry Service Begins January 10th

Starting Thursday January 10, 2019 you will be able to jump on a ferry from the new Ferry Terminal at the end of Harbour Way South (use 1414 Harbour Way South in your GPS) in Richmond and it will drop you off at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. There will be six ferries from Richmond to San Francisco & vice versa every weekday. The rides will take about 35 minutes each way.

Great news for Eastshore freeway drivers: Richmond ferry to SF begins Thursday, ushering new era for water travel in the Bay Area https://t.co/BKjj5FWjJ6 via @mercnews @e_baldi — Cecily Burt (@csburt) January 4, 2019

Adult cash fare for the route will be $9 while Clipper Card holders will only be charged a discounted rate of $6.75 per trip. The disabled, youth (age 5-18), and senior (65+) rate will be $4.50 per trip.

This is a great alternative to those who would prefer to avoid the I-80 gridlock between Hercules and the Bay Bridge. For the ferry schedule head here. There are 362 parking spots & parking is free. There's also bike racks at the terminal & space for at least 20 bikes on the boats.