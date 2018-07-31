Reynolds Wrap Wants To Pay Someone $10k To Travel And Eat BBQ

Reynolds Wrap (the company that makes aluminum foil) has announced that they are looking for someone to handle a very important position. That would be the position of "Chief Grilling Officer".

The job will pay you a $10k stipend to travel around the country for two weeks trying all the BBQ you could want. You'll document your travels on social media and identify the best grilling techniques. Your travel & lodging expenses will also be taken care of so that $10k can be used how you see fit.

It isn't clear where exactly you'll be traveling, but we'd imagine that you'd hit some of America's top BBQ destinations. You can apply from now through August 13 by sending 100 words about why you think you'd be a good fit, as well as a picture of your favorite grilling recipe to [email protected]. Good luck.

For more head to Thrillist.